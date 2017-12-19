Sheriff Log, Dec. 10 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 15 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.

Dec. 16 — Odell Highway — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

None reported

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 13 — Tucker Road, 2000 block — Male cited to appear in court for criminal mischief II.

Dec. 14 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took a report of a male caught masturbating. The next day, the male was located and cited and released for the crimes of disorderly conduct and public indecency.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 16 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was additionally cited for failure to maintain lane and open container. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 15 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Identity theft/phone scam reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 10 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Dec. 13 — Highway 35 at milepost 101.5 — Deputy responded to a non-injury, single motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 14 — Hood River — Deputy investigated a single vehicle rollover crash. Injuries were reported.

Dec. 16 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Deputy investigated a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 17 — Highway 281 near Highway 282 — Male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 11 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 13 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for two outstanding felony warrants. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 15 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on a warrant.

Theft or burglary:

Dec. 13 — Woodworth Drive, 5000 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Dec. 16 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 6400 block — Unattended death reported.