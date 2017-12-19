Shop with a Cop

Young shoppers and their families pose with their partners in buying on Saturday at Hood River Walmart. Selected families in need were squired around the store to spend $100 each on Christmas presents for their families. Officers, from left, are Juan Pulido, Brent Goe, Jeremy Cervantes, Isaac Miller, Erin Mason, Houston Webb, Sal Rivera, and Don Cheli.
