0

Shop with a Cop

Officers, from left, are Juan Pulido, Brent Goe, Jeremy Cervantes, Isaac Miller, Erin Mason, Houston Webb, Sal Rivera, and Don Cheli.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Officers, from left, are Juan Pulido, Brent Goe, Jeremy Cervantes, Isaac Miller, Erin Mason, Houston Webb, Sal Rivera, and Don Cheli.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Young shoppers and their families pose with their partners in buying on Saturday at Hood River Walmart. Selected families in need were squired around the store to spend $100 each on Christmas presents for their families. Officers, from left, are Juan Pulido, Brent Goe, Jeremy Cervantes, Isaac Miller, Erin Mason, Houston Webb, Sal Rivera, and Don Cheli.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)