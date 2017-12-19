Sports briefs for Dec. 20

Coaches needed at middle schools

Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking to hire coaches for girls basketball.

If interested, contact Wy’east Athletic Director Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or HRMS Athletic Director Kyle Turner at kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us.



HRV alumni basketball tournament

On Saturday, Dec. 23 starting at 10:30 a.m. there will be an alumni basketball tournament at HRVHS. To sign up for this event visit the “Hood River Valley Alumni Basketball Tournament,” page on Facebook or contact Phil Hukari at 541-386-1516 and leave a message.