Sports briefs for Dec. 20

Coaches needed at middle schools
Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking to hire coaches for girls basketball.
If interested, contact Wy’east Athletic Director Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or HRMS Athletic Director Kyle Turner at kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
HRV alumni basketball tournament
On Saturday, Dec. 23 starting at 10:30 a.m. there will be an alumni basketball tournament at HRVHS. To sign up for this event visit the “Hood River Valley Alumni Basketball Tournament,” page on Facebook or contact Phil Hukari at 541-386-1516 and leave a message.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment