Stevenson man arrested Sunday on murder charge

On Sunday, Dec. 17, at about 8:35 a.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive in Stevenson. The original caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and people screaming for the police.

On arrival, deputies found Michael K. McLaughlin, 37, of Tigard, dead outside a residence on Lakeview Drive. A local Stevenson resident, William F. Prosser, 24, has been arrested in connection with McLaughlin’s death.

The initial investigation revealed Prosser, McLaughlin, and three others had been at the Bagby Hot Springs, located in the Mt. Hood National forest, and afterward had driven to Stevenson. It was shortly after their arrival, police said, that a verbal dispute occurred between Prosser and McLaughlin, ending with McLaughlin sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

McLaughlin was taken to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, scheduled for Monday. Prosser has been booked into the Skamania County Jail on suspicion of murder.