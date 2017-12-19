United Way invites applications for 2018-19

The United Way of the Columbia Gorge is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 allocations period. Each year, the Allocations Committee, a group of volunteers and community members representing the entire Gorge, review applications from local human service non-profits to ensure that the money raised by the United Way will have the greatest impact in the community.

Organizations interested in submitting an application for this funding cycle or interested in learning more about the United Way process should contact Executive Director Jarrod Holmes at Unitedway@gorge.net or 541-386-6100.

United Way Columbia Gorge announces its continued partnership with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Paul Lindberg in support of the Healthy Gorge Initiative. In addition to serving as fiscal agent for Lindberg’s role as Collective Impact Health Specialist, the United Way Board and Allocations Committee has begun aligning its allocations process with the Community Health Improvement Plan. The CHIP is the result of more than 25 organizations and more than 1,500 community members working together to identify the top issues that help create a healthy community.



The needs identified in the CHIP include a variety of issues including access to services, food security, affordable housing, safety, and sense of community, among others. CHIP topics all line up well with the United Way Columbia Gorge’s giving priorities.

“We are excited to be supporting this work that is taking a comprehensive approach to making our community healthier,” Holmes said.