Winning wreath

The winning team from the Dec. 9 Parkhurst Place wreath contest was Pacific Northwest Federal Credit Union. Their wreath, made of blue Christmas bulbs, is above; at right are other entries in the contest. “Our team was very excited to participate in the wreath contest this year, to help with the community Christmas Project,” writes Oralia Robles of PNWFCU. “The inspiration of this wreath was for the expected snow in our community, and to spread the Christmas cheer and giving. We hope this wreath contest becomes a tradition in our community. (Kudos to Parkhurst Place for this great idea.)” Pictured from left to right are Cassie Skelton, Jessica Reynoso, Oralia Robles, Kelly Magana, Noah Benevides, Carmen Esparza, and Raul Marquez.