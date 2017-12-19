YESTERYEARS: Overhead street lights brighten residential districts in 1957

1917 — 100 years ago

The city schools will close this Friday evening, Dec. 21, for the holiday vacation. The high school will resume Wednesday, Jan. 2 and the grade schools on Monday, Jan. 7. The difference in length of vacation is due to the high school having had a two-week vacation during the apple harvest.

Gilbert & DeWitt report that many new Ford cars have been delivered to Hood River buyers during the past couple of weeks.

1927 — 90 years ago

The name of the Parkdale Hotel has been changed to the Parkdale Rooms and Coffee Shop. The interior has been remodeled into a lunch counter and electric coffee shop. Quick lunches or full meals can now be served at short notice. Come to Parkdale and spend your evenings and listen in on radio concerts every night. It’s all free and it will be a warm place to loaf these long evenings, says Mr. Stark.

Under the leadership of the Rev. Isaac Inouye, the Japanese community is inviting all American friends to be present at the Christmas program to be presented at the Japanese Community Hall on West Sherman Ave. from 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Christmas Day. Kay Yasui will be the announcer.

VERBATIM: Wy’east students show their Christmas spirit Christmas spirit overflowed at Wy’east Middle School this year. Students wanted to help eight local families that needed some extra food for their holiday feasts. The youngsters set a goal of donating 1,050 cans of food — and surpassing that by collecting more than 1,100 items. Students spent their time after school last week sorting and boxing the food. It was delivered Friday in time to plan special meals during Christmas week. Besides students’ efforts to acquire canned goods, packages of ramen noodles and other food, a local merchant that requested anonymity donated eight turkeys. The effort by students and school staff members also was augmented by some community members who pitched in to help stack and sort food. It was the second year in a row the school amassed large quantities of donated food for the needy. And those who receive the gifts are always appreciative, said Wy’east Assistant Principal Matt Ihle. “It’s a lot of food,” he said. “Sometimes, they’re just overwhelmed.” — Hood River News, December 24, 1997

1937 — 80 years ago

With up to two inches of snow on the level in the valley yesterday morning, rural residents had some assurance that, despite the unusually mild fall and delayed winter, they will, after all, enjoy a white Christmas. This, of course, has all appeal to the younger folks, who are anxious to try out skis and coasters which they are certain Santa will bring tomorrow morning. And plenty of Christmas cheer will keep the outdoor chill away from the older folks. Curiously enough, the snow line Thursday morning appeared to end at the city limits, and downtown residents were able to boast that, for the first time they recall, roses and other flowers were still in bloom in downtown gardens.

1947 — 70 years ago

Kiddies should have ample opportunity to get their wishes in to Santa Claus this year in Hood River. Free pictures with kiddies with Santa Claus will be taken at Bickford’s Store in Pine Grove district from 2 to 4 p.m. each day from tomorrow (Saturday) until Wednesday, December 24. Santa will also be at Ted Barton Motors tomorrow (Saturday), and candy will be distributed to the youngers through the cooperation of 20 local merchants. Yuletide music will be featured by the Kruger Appliance Store.

1957 — 60 years ago

Hood River’s new overhead street lighting system, now brightening the residential districts, was completed by Pacific Power & Light company a year ahead of schedule to give the city modern and efficient lighting. Combined with new units in the downtown area, the city’s street lights produce about four and one-half times the amount of illumination as the old system.

1967 — 50 years ago

CeCe Pounders is a man with a problem — a dozen of them, to be more accurate — but he hopes to have the solutions by Christmas. The dozen problems are in the form of 12 happy pups at the county dog pound, where Pounders serves as animal control officer. “It just happens we have quite a few right now,” he said, “and they’re all good, healthy pups.” Throughout most of the year, Pounders claims, there’s plenty of demand for the residents of this establishment on a hill east of town. “We get about 25 to 30 a month,” he said. “The healthy ones, we don’t have much trouble placing in homes.” The pups there now would love to have a new master, and Pounders said it’s easy to arrange. He sells the licenses at the same time the new owner picks up the dog.

1977 — 40 years ago

“Tourism, a clean industry, probably would leave the most amount of dollars for the dollars extended,” Hugo Shibahara, Hood River County Chamber of Commerce president, told members of the chamber Wednesday. Speaking at the annual chamber installation banquet and Christmas party, Shibahara further noted that, “Tourism increased by 50 percent last year and could be one of the big three industries in Hood River County.” Cited as an example of tourism was the figure of 14,000 visitors at the tourist information center.

1987 — 30 years ago

United Way’s most ambitious fundraiser here has hit its target, says Campaign Chairman David Sword. He credited the generosity of thousands of Hood River County residents, reflected through their contributions and pledges, as the campaign reached its $70,000 goal.

A public meeting will be scheduled in Cascade Locks as early as the first week of January to allow public comment on a proposed Multnomah County Corrections Division work camp near Wyeth. At issue is the “Forest Project,” a joint effort between Multnomah County Corrections and the Columbia Gorge Ranger District to bring up to 30 Class C felons from Portland for various work projects during the week.

1997 — 20 years ago

The mild fall has been both a blessing and a curse for the construction project at Hood River Memorial Hospital. A blessing because it has allowed work on the addition of the Ray T. Yasui Kidney Dialysis Center to move ahead daily. And a curse because the pool of available workers is small. “Because of the good weather, everything in the construction industry is going hot and heavy,” said Jim Bailey, the hospital’s construction manager. “The union halls are empty.” Many of the project’s subcontractors are working with less than complete crews because of the lack of availability of construction workers.

2007 — 10 years ago The Mt. Hood Town Hall is one step closer to reopening as a community center in the upper Hood River Valley. Renovation work on the former 1914 schoolhouse has been ongoing for a number of years. Board members attended the Hood River County Commission meeting Monday night to give an update on the building’s progress and also thank several county employees. Revelyn Rawdin gave the presentation. She serves on the Mt. Hood Town Hall board. She credited Sandi Borowy, David Meriweather and Dean Guess with being instrumental in the work.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer