Letters to Santa collected by Chamber of Commerce at the Dec. 1 tree lighting event, courtesy of “Elf” Ashley May, Chamber Events Coordinator:
Dear Santa,
Thank you & your reindeer for coming to my house on Christmas. I want everyone to be happy on Christmas, please bring me something nice. I love you.
•
I love you Santa.
I want all the presents you have for me.
•
I hope you can come to my house to give presents to my family and to give me a BIG hug and my family.
•
Thank you for all the past presents from you and thank the elves for me!
•
Tell me a story.
•
Legos. I love you Santa.
•
You all ready given me a lot of presents so this year all I want is your love. Merry Christmas.
•
A new doll house please and a baby brother.
•
Thanks for all the presents, when you are trying to retire contact me. LOL. I want a new PJ and hydro bottle. P.S. leave me some cookies.
•
I wish for the Davis family to never move but they will get a dog this Christmas. Is the ones that live in my Col-de-sach.
•
What I want for Christmas is for evry one to have good Christmas.
•
Let my family be healthy and happy.
•
Dear Santa,
I don’t really want to want to many things. I want to re-do my room, and I don’t know what else I want.
•
I would like a robot unicorn and two candy canes. Merry Christmas!
•
I love you. Hi you are the bets I have a list please don’t giv all to me. Thank you for the stuff you giv to me.
•
Dear Santa,
I am 3. I would like a Paw Patrol toy please!! And stuff for my doll house. Thank you.
•
Say Hi to Rudolph for me.
•
Hellow Santa Happy Christmas Eve! For Christmas I want just everybody to be happy! And healthy!
•
I want to feel love in my heart and trust for myself again.
•
How are the reindeer? Rudolph is my favorite! I love his shiny nose! I would really like for my family to get a new house to live in. Where I can have a real kitty and a real doggy.
•
All I want is presents for my Mommy & Daddy because they give me so much and I want toys too.
•
This Christmas all I want is to be healthy as well as all my family & friends.
•
I would like world peace and love.
•
Thank you for coming to Hood River for our parade. This year I turned 3. I have been very well behaved. I’m almost 3 1/2. This is my Christmas list: Paw Patrol book, car book, new scissors, and coloring book. Thank you for a wonderful night.
More like this story
- News staffers share Christmas memories: A sixth-grade lesson from ‘Santa Steve’
- A colorful Christmas: Children share impressions of the season, and second-graders get encouragement from someone who remembers the joy of making art
- The elusive thank you note
- We Remember Christmas: Hood River News staff members look back ...
- ROUND TABLE: This Christmas film list is merry but not quite right
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment