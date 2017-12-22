Letters to Santa collected by Chamber of Commerce at the Dec. 1 tree lighting event, courtesy of “Elf” Ashley May, Chamber Events Coordinator:

Dear Santa,

Thank you & your reindeer for coming to my house on Christmas. I want everyone to be happy on Christmas, please bring me something nice. I love you.

I love you Santa.

I want all the presents you have for me.

I hope you can come to my house to give presents to my family and to give me a BIG hug and my family.

Thank you for all the past presents from you and thank the elves for me!

Tell me a story.

Legos. I love you Santa.

You all ready given me a lot of presents so this year all I want is your love. Merry Christmas.

A new doll house please and a baby brother.

Thanks for all the presents, when you are trying to retire contact me. LOL. I want a new PJ and hydro bottle. P.S. leave me some cookies.

I wish for the Davis family to never move but they will get a dog this Christmas. Is the ones that live in my Col-de-sach.

What I want for Christmas is for evry one to have good Christmas.

Let my family be healthy and happy.

Dear Santa,

I don’t really want to want to many things. I want to re-do my room, and I don’t know what else I want.

I would like a robot unicorn and two candy canes. Merry Christmas!

I love you. Hi you are the bets I have a list please don’t giv all to me. Thank you for the stuff you giv to me.

Dear Santa,

I am 3. I would like a Paw Patrol toy please!! And stuff for my doll house. Thank you.

Say Hi to Rudolph for me.

Hellow Santa Happy Christmas Eve! For Christmas I want just everybody to be happy! And healthy!

I want to feel love in my heart and trust for myself again.

How are the reindeer? Rudolph is my favorite! I love his shiny nose! I would really like for my family to get a new house to live in. Where I can have a real kitty and a real doggy.

All I want is presents for my Mommy & Daddy because they give me so much and I want toys too.



This Christmas all I want is to be healthy as well as all my family & friends.

I would like world peace and love.

Thank you for coming to Hood River for our parade. This year I turned 3. I have been very well behaved. I’m almost 3 1/2. This is my Christmas list: Paw Patrol book, car book, new scissors, and coloring book. Thank you for a wonderful night.