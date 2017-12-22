Four-game winning streak comes to an end at home

The HRV girls basketball team beat Ridgeview last week by a score of 51-39 and headed into Tuesday night’s home matchup versus Lakeridge on a four-game winning streak.

However, the girls were unable to keep the streak alive.

Lakeridge took it to the Eagles from the opening tip-off and would beat HRV by a final score of 62-37.

More than anything, this game was a lesson for the Eagles.

Lakeridge applied pressure on HRV the entire game. Whether it was full court pressure or pressure in the half court, there was always a Lakeridge defender making life difficult for an HRV ball handler.

And by the end of the game, the Eagles had been forced into a season-high 23 turnovers as a team.

The turnovers led to easy opportunities out in transition for Lakeridge, as they ended the night with 23 points off turnovers and 28 points in transition as a team.

HRV’s struggles to handle pressure will be a point of emphasis for Head Coach Donnie Herneisen and his players moving forward.

“We’ve got to learn to play at that faster pace that we saw against Lakeridge, as that is what we will see against Hermiston,” said Herneisen. “We need to learn to start dictating the pace of the game rather than being the victim of it.”

During the girls four-game winning stretch, and compared to the game against Lakeridge, two major things stood out to Herneisen and his staff: shooting and turnovers.

“We shot the ball much better during those four games and turned the ball over a lot less,” said Herneisen.

The Eagles on Tuesday night shot 14-42 from the field, including 1-13 from the three-point line; that’s 33.3 and 7.7 percent.

The shooting numbers for HRV don’t stand out as positive in the box score, but a couple numbers that did were Lauren Orr’s 18 points and 10 rebounds, as she continues to be the Eagles “go-to player,” said Herneisen.

On the season, Orr is averaging a double-double and has been getting close to 20 points and 18 rebounds a game over the last five games.

The Eagles are now 5-3 on the season and “with one win streak ending, it’s time to start another one,” said Herneisen.

“We’ve got a long road to go before conference play which gives us a lot of opportunity to improve.”

The girls next game was on the road in Milwaukie on Dec. 22 (results not available at press time).