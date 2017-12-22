Girls Up expands its mission

Hood River Valley High School Girl Up chapter will be sending 100 bikes to Malawi in Africa and Guatemala in Central America through the United Nations School Cycle Initiative thanks to community support.

Since Aug. 1, the group has held a variety of fundraisers, selling bags of coffee, hosting a three-part movie series and a School to Cycle initiative to local organizations, selling cookies at the school, and more. Last week, they emailed friends and family asking for donations that were being matched by Fabletics, totaling $12,500.

Girls Up also sent over 150 advocacy cards to Oregon Senators Wyden and Merkley regarding Protecting Girls’ Access to Education Act (S.1580). They also had a phone day, calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, Wyden and Merkley on behalf of DACA. In addition, they made a video about the negative effects that ending DACA will have on many of their classmates.