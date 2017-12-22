HR Library offers ‘Bullet journal’ workshop Jan. 6

Visit the Hood River Library on Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. for an informal bullet journal workshop designed to help participants to get more organized.
This workshop will help people learn how to set-up a bullet journal, a customizable organization system. It can be a to-do list, sketchbook, notebook, and diary, or all of the above.
Bring your own notebook and pens or use scratch paper and materials provided by the library.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org
