HRV boys basketball losing streak extends to three after going 0-2 at Newberg Tournament

Through the first six games of the season, the HRV boys basketball team was 4-2, including a three-game winning streak.

Since then, the boys have fallen under .500 for the second time this season and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

The boys latest losses came on the road at the Newberg Tournament versus Franklin and Gresham.

On Dec. 18, the boys matched up against Franklin in the opening round of the Newberg tournament.

Franklin was 1-3 on the season before heading into this game and grabbed their second win of the season, beating the Eagles 53-45.

Against Franklin, HRV was without eight of its 12 varsity athletes due to a violation of team rules. The Eagles will be without them for a total of six games.

Without more than half of their varsity roster, the boys team will consist of four original varsity players and a handful of junior varsity players who were called up by Head Coach Christopher Dirks.

This new HRV team that’s been assembled by Dirks kept in striking distance with Frankin all night, but the lack of experience at the varsity level ultimately became the deciding factor in the Eagles’ opening round loss in the Newberg Tournament.

The Eagles were led in this game by seniors Tanner Wells and Erik Siekkinen. Wells was the game-high scorer for HRV with 11 points and added eight rebounds. Siekkinen also snagged eight rebounds on the night and added 10 points and three steals.

Siekkinen’s brother Jack Siekkinen, who is a freshman at HRV, was one of the junior varsity players who was called up to varsity for the next six games. He had a good night against Franklin, scoring 10 points while shooting 3-4 from the field. Jack also led the team in assists with four and tied Erik to lead the team in steals with three.

On Dec. 19, the boys played Gresham in the consolation round of the Newberg Tournament.

This game would be a rematch from the two teams first meeting in Hood River on Dec. 12, a game that took a late effort by the Eagles to come away with the 69-68 comeback victory.

But with a majority of the Eagles varsity roster not in the lineup this time around, the “rematch” was nothing like their first contest.

Gresham would win easily, beating the Eagles by a final score of 73-49.

The Eagles were led by senior guard Peiyton Slatt, who had 14 points against Gresham and shot 3-4 from the three-point line. Behind Slatt in scoring was junior Brandon Smiley, who scored in double figures as well with 10 points.

Wells almost had a double-double as he pulled down 11 rebounds and had eight points.

Defensively the Eagles had six steals in this game, with Erik Siekkinen and Wells tallying two each on the night.

Next for the Eagles was a home match on Dec. 22 versus Milwaukie (results not available at press time).