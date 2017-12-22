Individual performances led the way for HRVST in past two meets

The Hood River Valley swim team travelled to Bend last weekend for the Giving Classic meet.

Nine different schools competed at the meet, including Bend, Summit, Sisters, Mountain View, Redmond, Lebanon, Madras and Hood River.

The girls from HRV took fifth place at this competition, while the boys took sixth.

For the HRV girls, junior swimmer Allison Burke stood out at the Giving Classic with her top-five finishes in both the 500 and 200 freestyle events.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Burke had a final time of five minutes and 38.82 seconds, earning her second place and giving the Eagle girls seven points on its team total.

Burke also swam well in the 200-yard freestyle, as she finished in fourth place with a time of 2:09.23.

The girls totaled 25 points at this meet earning them fifth place, trailing fourth place Mountain View by 19 points.

The boys were led by Adam Burke, Ethan Yokoum, Chad Klass and David Hecksel, who earned fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay race. Their final time was 1:56.30 earning them a total of 10 points for the finish.

On top of their relay performance, the boys also were strong individually.

Yokoum swam to a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. His final time of 25.57 seconds gave the boys a point for the team total.

The 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke events for the boys were dominated by Klaas.

In the butterfly event, Klaas finished with a time of 54.10, earning him a second place finish and the team gathered seven points for its total.

Another top-five finish for Klaas came in the backstroke event as he ended in fourth place with a time of 59.61 to earn the boys team five team points.

HRV sophomore Hecksel had strong performances in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

Of the 28 swimmers in the freestyle, Hecksel finished in sixth place with a time of 54.04. The finish earned the Eagles three team points.

Hecksel topped off the freestyle performance with a fourth place finish in the breaststroke event. Hecksel’s finished with a time of 1:11.85 and his top-five finish earned the boys five team points.

The boys ended in sixth place with a point total of 38.

After one day of rest for the swim team, both the boys and girls were back in action on Dec. 18 against Gresham.

The girls in this dual meet beat Gresham by a final score of 108 to 55.

In the 200 SC meter medley relay, the HRV girls team of Burke, Celilo Brun, Yasmeen Ziada and Alea McCarty swam away with the victory as they finished with a time of 2:22.58.

The final time for the girls would end up being a seven second gap between them and the second place team from Gresham.

Burke continued her dominance by winning the 200 SC meter individual melody and the 400 SC meter freestyle events.

Other top finishes for the girls were Amber Kennedy, 200 and 100 SC meter freestyle; Lillie Tomlinson, 50 SC meter freestyle; and Brun, 100 SC meter breaststroke.

On the other hand, the boys fell to Gresham by a final point total of 83-69.

Despite falling to Gresham, the boys relay team for HRV once again had another strong finish in the medley relay event.

Burke, Yokoum, Hecksel and Klaas dominated in the 200 SC meter medley relay as they finished in first place with a time of 2:10.18.

Between the boys in first and second place was a 30-second gap as the Gresham relay team ended with a time of 2:41.93 in second place.

“Overall, we swam a great meet against Gresham,” said Head Coach Kelly Cunningham of the HRV swim team. “We had some great races both in the relays and individually.”

After the swim team’s home meet on Dec. 21 (results unavailable at press time), there will be a 22-day gap until their next meet at Madison on Saturday, Jan. 13.