Observing Hanukkah

Menorahs contributed by the Hood River Havurah Group, a community of Jewish residents throughout the Columbia River Gorge, debuted for Hanukah this year in Hood River (Overlook Memorial on State Street, shown) and in White Salmon. Judaism’s holiday of hope and light was Dec. 12-20. Havurah is a group of Jewish residents who gather to celebrate holidays and pass on traditions to the next generation. Member Amanda Lawrence said, “Judaism is a central part of our family’s identity, and it means so much to us to have Hanukkah observed as part of community celebrations this year.” Hannukah marks struggle of ancient Jews to restore the Temple of Jerusalem after their religion had been outlawed by Antiochus, the Greek king of Syria. To learn more about the Havurah group, email hoodriverhavurah@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.