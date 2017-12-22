Yoga at May Street

In Ted Webber gym, May Street Elementary students do Downward Dog asana as part of their Yoga experience. Marge Gale writes, “Marianne Brevard and I had the lovely opportunity of teaching yoga and mindfulness as movement specialists with Arts and Education of the Gorge at May Street all last week and through the first part of this week. The May Street PTO graciously supported our program along with the support of principal Kelly Beard and PE teacher Stephanie Perkins. We were able to reach every single class twice during our time there. We focused on body movement, finding calm within (three deep yoga breaths) and had the opportunity to teach them concepts like compassion, concentration, relaxation and kindness.”