Death Notices for Dec. 27 edition: Barbara Board and Terry Goss

As of Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Barbara Board

Barbara C. Board passed away Dec. 22, 2017, in Mt. Hood, Ore. Barbara was born March 24, 1943, in Dalton, Ga.

Terry Goss

Terry A. Goss passed away Dec. 21, 2017, at his Hood River home surrounded by family. Terry was born on April 28, 1950, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTribute-Center.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

