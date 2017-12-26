Milder conditions likely for New Year’s

The Columbia Gorge had a white Christmas with the first significant snowfall Friday and icy conditions throughout the weekend.

Weather stations near Hood River registered about 9 inches of snowfall over the weekend. There's a chance of more snow mid-week.

Forecasts are showing that conditions will be less fierce coming into this weekend.

Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said the outlook for the Gorge near Hood River is “kind of dicey” coming into Thursday, with chances of snow or freezing rain, dependent on temperatures.

But from Friday to New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, temperatures should warm up into the mid-30s and lower 40s. Rain is predicted during that time. According to what weather watchers know so far, motorists should expect wet conditions and account for a bit slower travel.