Oregon Community Foundation awards Gorge STEAM program

In November, The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) Board of Directors approved more than $3.7 million in grants to metro Portland nonprofits. Recipients include Arts in Education of the Gorge, Hood River: $40,720 to improve Arts in Education of the Gorge’s STEM-TO-STEAM program that provides positive youth development through STEM infused arts programming to underserved middle school students in Wasco and Hood River counties.

For full lists of grants awarded around the state and more information about OCF initiatives visit oregoncf.org/grants-scholarships.