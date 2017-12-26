Christmas giving on Wheels

Giving is a firm tradition in many corners of Hood River County, and among those recurring chapters is the one at Hood River Valley Adult Center, home to a community center, thrift shop, and senior nutrition program. Lunches (open to the community) are served weekdays, and volunteers fan out around the county with deliveries under the Meals on Wheels Program. Last week, the adult center, with help from local firefighters, renewed its Project Christmas, delivering food and gifts to more than 65 seniors and disabled citizens. Writes center Executive Director Amy Mallett, “This would not have been such a successful project without the work of the staff of the adult center, especially Reka Seiverkropp. Reka spearheads this project, gets so many volunteers, and reaches out for donations to help cover the costs of the gifts to everyone. It’s that one time of the year that I simply have to say to her, ‘What do you want me to do?’ Besides little tasty treat bags filled with deliciousness, the clients also receive toiletry bags with soaps, toothpaste, toothbrush, and other basic essentials. The big present that everyone receives is either new towel sets or a warm blanket, along with socks, knit hats, and warm gloves. We try to think about those comforts of home that everyone needs and wants, but maybe are not able to splurge on. We love being able to offer this project to the clients we serve daily on Meals on Wheels, and we would not be able to do it without the volunteers who join our Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver each gift. This Hood River community is truly amazing and we are thankful to be a non-profit serving the seniors of our community.”