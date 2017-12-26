City of Hood River snow removal procedures

The City of Hood River starts plowing streets when snow buildup is 3-inches or greater. Ordinances allow parking on the south and west sides of the street — where parking is allowed — which allows city crews to clear snow quickly and efficiently.

City Ordinances state that those living in downtown Hood River on a primary street, there is no parking on either side of the street between 3-6 a.m.; if you live on a primary street on the Heights, there is no parking on either side of the street between midnight and 6 a.m.

If a vehicle is parked in the wrong area during a snow condition, the City of Hood River Ordinance states the vehicle can be taken into custody and removed from its location at the owner’s expense.

City crews cannot plow streets without pushing the snow onto sidewalks and driveway openings, notes a website informational release.

To view a color-coded map showing city street priority for snow removal, visit ci.hood-river.or.us and click the “City Snow Plow Map” link. Information on snow removal procedures can be found there in both English and Spanish.

Property owners or tenants are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks and around fire hydrants. Snow should be placed in the yard and not near the curb to allow storm drains to remain open.

For more information, call the City of Hood River Public Works Department at 541-386-2383.