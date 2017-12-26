‘Community Conversations’ at CCA in January

Columbia Center for the Arts rings in the New Year with a gallery exhibition centered around community.

The show titled “Community Conversations” explores what it means to be part of the dynamic rural communities of the Columbia Gorge, said a press release. An opening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 5 from 6-8 p.m.

The show has several working parts, which begins with the featured work of major local visual artists in the main gallery. In the lobby gallery, visitors can participate in a variety of interactive art activities that include a spiral art project, a simulated river wire sculpture, Q & A comment boards, and a giant shared coloring book to work on.

In addition, CCA will present their new Sketchbook Library comprised of completed sketchbooks by artists from around the world. Inspired by artist Robin Panzer in collaboration with CCA, and eight months in the making, these sketchbooks will be on permanent display in the gallery and available for visitors to enjoy. Additions to the library by anyone wishing to participate will be accepted at any time. There will also be themed sketchbooks available to visitors where they can add their own drawings.

Cathedral Ridge and Windermere Realty sponsor the exhibition. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating Artists: Francisco Bautista, Kat Carrol, Cleo Sterling, Myrna Anderson, Cathleen Rehfeld, Brian Chambers, Karen Watson, Rhonda Harris, Charlotte VanZant-King, Bonnie White, Charlene Rivers, Sue Sutherland, Alan Root, Jim Diem, Dawn Elle, Laurie Balmuth.