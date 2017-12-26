Entertainment Update for Dec. 27

New Year’s Eve Planner

Lyle Hotel

At the Lyle Hotel, its $2 Jazz Band New Year’s Eve Extravaganza featuring Ben Bonham at 9:30 p.m., in fond memory of Jim MacMillan.

Underground Music Station

Shea Wooten presents a New Year’s Eve Celebration at Underground Music Station with live performances from Fountaine, Youngshirtmayne, Sherpaa, and DJ Zinker. Live art raffle by Gob Collective, Marble Mansion and WM Ranch. 500 Industrial St., Hood River. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Hood River Hotel

Gala celebration around the fireplace on New Year’s Eve, featuring dancing with the Underwood Jazz Society. Admission is $20 with a 9 p.m. start.

Best Western CEBU Lounge

The Lloyd Jones Struggle is playing a free New Year’s show at the Best Western CEBU Lounge with his full band. Showtime is 9:30 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing

Everybody’s Brewing celebrates New Year’s Eve with music from the Van Rontens, starting at 10 p.m.

Mt. Hood Meadows

New Year’s Eve presented by pFriem Family Brewing returns with three buffet dinner seatings, a DJ followed by live music, an all-ages “Tween Party” and 10:15 p.m. fireworks. Ski runs operate until midnight. Reserve your seat at skihood.com. Also on Dec. 31, ReRack RailJam at the Shipyard, 4-8 p.m., with music and prizes.

Kay Floria at the Buffalo

Kay Floria will be at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Floria, a notable keyboard player and vocalist, performs blues, jazz and ballads reminiscent of ‘40s and ‘50s female blues artists. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Kolberg, Sepina at The Pines

Ryan Kolberg and Doug Sepina, Friday, Dec. 29, 6-9 p.m.

The duo’s diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective

Coming up in January, it’s the Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective. One show only, Jan. 13 at Wy'east Middle School, 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now through gorgeorchestra.org. Brown is a Portland musical institution, having played drums for a wide range of artists from Stevie Wonder to George Harrison. His septet is a supergroup of Northwest jazz artists. Ahead of their evening performance with CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band, the Mel Brown Septet will be holding a series of clinics for instrumentalists of all ages, middle school through adult. The clinics run from 2-4 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School, with registration starting at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us.



Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.