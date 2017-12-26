HRV wrestling wins the Battle of the Bridge

After team success versus St. Helens in their home opener and some individual successes, as well as a girls first place finish in the Liberty Tournament last weekend, the HRV boys wrestling team continued their early dominance against Stevenson and the girls against Washougal in the Battle of the Bridge dual meet last week.

On Dec. 20, the Eagles boys “(kept) the Bulldogs chained up,” said Head Coach Trent Kroll. The boys team beat Stevenson by a final score of 57-18 to win the Battle of the Bridge trophy.

Of the 13 total matches on Thursday night, the Eagles were victorious in 10.

At 126-pounds, Ryan Zeller beat Stevenson’s Georgi Scheratsky with a fall time of two minutes and 49 seconds.

Hood River’s Chad Muenzer, wrestling at 132-pounds, won over Stevenson’s Anel Tovar after being up 16-0 with 2:24 on the match clock, earning Muenzer a time fault as it was a 15-score difference.

Other boys performances: Jonathon Garcia (120 pounds) defeated Sammy Sosa with a fall time of 1:00; Cade Parker (145 pounds) beat Jason Huber by a 17-7 major decision; Alberto Rojas (182 pounds) defeated Hunter Kaldonberg with a fall time of 0:58; Justin Lane (106 pounds) over Brandon Dudley with a fall time of 0:49; Jason Shaner, Maverick Geller, Clayton Morris-Peace and Logan Jensen-Smith all won by forfeit.

Next up for the boys is the North West Duals on Dec. 28.

A day before the boys were in action, the girls would battle Washougal for the Battle of the Bridge trophy.

“In front of a loud crowd, the Eagles came through at the end with an exciting win to earn the trophy,” said Kroll. The final score of this dual meet was 30-24 in favor of the Eagles.

Monique Verduzco at 135 pounds led the Eagles as she defeated Washougal’s Jaden Robb with a fall time of 3:51.

Other girls performances: Lexie McCafferty (125 pounds) over Jenna Beaver with a fall time of 0:30. Christine Marquez (220 pounds) beat Emily Eakins with a fall time of 3:51; Gracie McCafferty and Aryn Dahlstrom were awarded forfeits.

Next up for the girls is the Hanford Winter Cup Tournament on Dec. 29 in Washington.

In January, the boys will open the new year at Clevland on Friday, Jan. 5.

After the dual meet versus Cleveland, the wrestling team will have back-to-back crucial tournaments: Oregon Classic and HRVHS Elks Tournament.