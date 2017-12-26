Kegler's Corner: Happy Holidays!

The first half of competition in three leagues concluded at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week. In the “what else is new” department, Nobi’s prevailed in the ladies Tuesday Morning Workshirkers league.

Bowling for Nobi’s are local legends Shirley Thornhill, Nina Kruckenberg, Charlotte Severns and Nancy Asai. It seems like Nobi’s has ruled the Workshirkers for decades! More “R” Better took the first half in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league. Kegling for More “R” Better are Garna Arnell, Sue Spellman, Doug Arnell and the ferocious John Lyon. And Queen n’ Two Jacks squeaked a first half win in the Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league. Bowling for Queen n’ Two Jacks are Jolene Randall, Phil Wilson and Len Allen.

Andrew Hoffman and Bob Mason starred in the most pins over average department last week. We may have a great new talent in the Thursday County league where Andrew has been showing steady improvement this season. Last week, Andrew definitely had the pins on the run as he fired beautiful scratch 236,219 and 210 games for a cool 665 series which was a whopping 152 pins over his average, tops in town last week. Keep that up Andrew, and you will soon join the elite in Hood River! Bob also put together a nice run in the very popular Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Bob notched scratch 223,217 and 208 games for a nifty 648 series which was 114 pins over his average.

In the top scores department last week, two of our best led the parade of big shooters. Our local pro, Jeff Miller, put the pins to sleep with a spiffy scratch 279 game and 737 series in the Wednesday evening Fraternal league.

Our favorite umpire, Ken Kramer, called 11 out of 12 strikes in the Industrial to finish just one stick back in the high game department with a major league 278 game.

And our newest star in town, young Chad Mason, also cracked the 700 mark for the umpteenth time this season with a scratch 706 series in the mixed league.

Has Chad been giving his dad Bob some lessons or vice-a-versa?

Great bowling and Happy Holidays to everyone!



League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 245 game and 690 series; Mark Chabotte, 677 series; Matt Hodges, 673 series; Ken Kramer, 278 game; Travis Adams, 256 game; Patrick Olson, 245 game; Tim Furlong, 238 game; Joey Sheirbon, 236 game; Sue Spellman, 209 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 221 game and 591 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 267 game and 706 series; Ciena Brittle, 224 game and 599 series; Ken Espersen, 257 game; Austin Dehart, 245 game; Joey Sheirbon, 237 game; Nancy Asai, 215 game.





Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 222, 215 games and 617 series; Kim McCartney, 233 game; Mick Sherrell, 232 and 209 games; Polly Bull, 204 game; Erma Hickman, 200 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 279, 269 games and 737 series; Chad Mason, 247 game and 686 series; Patrick Olson, 252 game and 686 series; Lynn Spellman, 266 game and 680 series; Jeremy Bloom, 246 game and 660 series; Casey Barker, 245 game and 656 series; Ciena Brittle, 220 game and 591 series; Roger Montavon, 246 game; Bryan Mason, 246 game; Levi Phelps, 243 game; John Riggleman, 236 game.

Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 240, 203 games and 641 series; Alan Ross, 204 game; Jolene Randall, 203 game.

Thursday County league: Rod Pratt, 232, 226, 214 games and 672 series; Andrew Hoffman, 236, 219, 210 games and 665 series.