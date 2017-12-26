Last chance to see ‘Latino Experience’ at History Museum

The History Museum of Hood River County has been highlighting both the traditional and the modern in its “Latino Experience” exhibit since the end of September.

And at the end of December, the show comes to a close.

The display was created by the museum’s Latino Advisory Committee and “explores the historical context and contemporary realities of the Latino experience in the Hood River area,” as Dr. Lynn Orr, executive director of the museum, wrote in an Oct. 18 piece for the News.

The advisory committee and volunteers have blended pieces from the museum’s permanent collection with items on loan from businesses and residents, including a set of Mexican hanging clay pots borrowed from Maria Rivas-Ortega of Lake Taco, a banner that usually hangs in the offices of Radio Tierra, the Juanita’s Chips mascot, and a mixed-media watercolor collage from Carlos Quezada, owner of Taqueria.

There are also dance costumes on loan from Sandy Salazar, traditional mariachi costumes on loan from Sonia Vasquez, and a sequenced-skirt that is part of the museum’s collection — as well as a nod to Our Lady of Guadalupe, with pieces on loan from Gale Arnold and Martha Verduzco.

The exhibit will be shown until Dec. 30, when it will be incorporated into the permanent collection, joining displays devoted to Japanese-American and Native American culture in the area.

The History Museum of Hood River County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays. For more information, visit the museums’ website, www.hoodriver historymuseum.org, or call 541-386-6772.