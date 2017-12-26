Lions Club gives $68,303 in annual grants

The Hood River Lions Club gave a total of $68,303 in early December to 13 non-profit organizations in Hood River County.

Lions handed out checks Dec. 12 at the club’s weekly meeting at the Hood River Valley Adult Center.

All of the grants will help different entities which provide meals-on-wheels, a summer lunch program, books for kids, soccer goals, a neighborhood playground, safety cribs for kids, youth scholarship for college and athletic equipment, an AED defibrillator, the Christmas Project, and display cases for the county’s Heritage Council.

The Hood River service organization of 79 years also provides funds for its Scouting program and HRVHS Leos club, and the Leaders for Tomorrow program.

“We continue to be thankful for the individual who many years ago gave the club a generous monetary gift,” said Lions Foundation President Leonard Wood.

The Lions Foundation distribution is an annual fall tradition made possible by an anonymous $1 million gift made 20 years ago.

HR Lions Club – Scholarships — $13,000

HR Lions Boy Scout Troop 282 — Scholarships for camp fees, uniforms, awards and youth training — $2,500

First Book (HR County) – Literacy Skills and language development — $2,000

HR County Christmas Project – Purchase toys for youth 4-16 years of age — $6,000

HR County Prevention Department — Hood River Lions Club Youth Scholarships — $6,000

HR Leos Club — Lions’ International Leadership Convention — $ 6,500

Hood River Volunteer Firefighters Association — The Amazing Ellen Dittebrandt AED (Authomated External Defibrillator) — $3,000

Pregnancy Resource Center — Cribs for Kids Safe Sleep – $5,000

Hood River County Heritage Council — Display Cases — $5,985.98

FISH Food Bank – FISH Food Bank’s School’s Out Summer Lunch Program — $1,500

Leaders for Tomorrow/GO! — Leaders for Tomorrow participants t-shirts and program supplies — $1,650

Hood River Community Education — Little Sprouts Playground — $5,117.06

Hood River Community Education — Youth Soccer Goals — $4,030

Church, United Church of Christ — Our whole lives comprehensive sexuality for teens — $1,020

Hood River Senior Citizens Inc. — To support meals on wheels of Hood River County — $5,000