Lions Club gives $68,303 in annual grants

The Hood River Lions Club gave a total of $68,303 in early December to 13 non-profit organizations in Hood River County.
Lions handed out checks Dec. 12 at the club’s weekly meeting at the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
All of the grants will help different entities which provide meals-on-wheels, a summer lunch program, books for kids, soccer goals, a neighborhood playground, safety cribs for kids, youth scholarship for college and athletic equipment, an AED defibrillator, the Christmas Project, and display cases for the county’s Heritage Council.
The Hood River service organization of 79 years also provides funds for its Scouting program and HRVHS Leos club, and the Leaders for Tomorrow program.
“We continue to be thankful for the individual who many years ago gave the club a generous monetary gift,” said Lions Foundation President Leonard Wood.
The Lions Foundation distribution is an annual fall tradition made possible by an anonymous $1 million gift made 20 years ago.
HR Lions Club – Scholarships — $13,000
HR Lions Boy Scout Troop 282 — Scholarships for camp fees, uniforms, awards and youth training — $2,500
First Book (HR County) – Literacy Skills and language development — $2,000
HR County Christmas Project – Purchase toys for youth 4-16 years of age — $6,000
HR County Prevention Department — Hood River Lions Club Youth Scholarships — $6,000
HR Leos Club — Lions’ International Leadership Convention — $ 6,500
Hood River Volunteer Firefighters Association — The Amazing Ellen Dittebrandt AED (Authomated External Defibrillator) — $3,000
Pregnancy Resource Center — Cribs for Kids Safe Sleep – $5,000
Hood River County Heritage Council — Display Cases — $5,985.98
FISH Food Bank – FISH Food Bank’s School’s Out Summer Lunch Program — $1,500
Leaders for Tomorrow/GO! — Leaders for Tomorrow participants t-shirts and program supplies — $1,650
Hood River Community Education — Little Sprouts Playground — $5,117.06
Hood River Community Education — Youth Soccer Goals — $4,030
Church, United Church of Christ — Our whole lives comprehensive sexuality for teens — $1,020
Hood River Senior Citizens Inc. — To support meals on wheels of Hood River County — $5,000
