Providence lists its 2018 community contributions

Providence Hood River has announced its end-of-year contributions totaling $104,000.

“I’m proud to demonstrate our commitment to health in the Gorge through our partnerships with local organizations who are best equipped to address the needs in our community,” said Jeanie Vieira, chief executive for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. “These thoughtful programs will truly make a difference in the lives of many in our area.”

The largest grants were awarded to the following partners:

• Oregon Food Bank, School Pantry Expansion for Cascade Locks and Lone Pine/Celilo and Dufur, $35,000

• North Central Public Health District, Gorge Youth Fit 4 Life program at Mid Valley Elementary in Odell, $35,000

• Immigration Counseling Services, Outreach and support, $10,000

Providence “Circle of Giving” awards went to agencies where Providence Hood River employees volunteer, totaling $24,000:

• Saint Francis House, Free Community Zumba, $3,000 (volunteer Veronica Espe)

• Hood River County Christmas Project, $3,000 (volunteer Jan Thomson)

• FISH Food Bank, $3,000 (volunteer Elaine Betts)

• Hood River Valley Adult Center, $3,000 (volunteer Anna Williams)

• HAVEN, $3,000 (volunteer Laura Korb)

• Protect Our Children – The Next Door, $3,000 (volunteer Rochelle Layton)

• Proyecto ESPERE/Wait Project, $3,000 (volunteer Joella Anglin)

• Hood River Farmers Market — Gorge Grown, $3,000 (Gladys Rivera)

Providence provides funding to community partners in support of its vision: Creating healthier communities, together. “Our collaborative community health needs assessment and community health improvement plan ensures we understand and respond to the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said a press release.

One additional year-end announcement is a $129,000 commitment for 2018 to continue the innovative “Collective Impact Health Specialist” program. Providence Hood River provides dollars to contract with a grant writer who pursues funding for non-Providence agencies in the Gorge.

“We can only tackle the biggest challenges in our community through collaboration. We are committed to that locally, and funders from outside the area are recognizing our commitment and rewarding it,” said Mark Thomas, Mission Integration leader at Providence Hood River. Over the past four years, this model has yielded over $7 million dollars in additional funds for community health improvement projects, and most of these dollars fund jobs. With a proven 16:1 return on Providence’s investment, this program has received national recognition as a way to create healthier communities, according to Thomas.

To find out more about partnering with Providence in the future, contact Thomas at 541-387-6451.