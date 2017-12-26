Sports briefs for Dec. 27

Coaches needed at middle schools

Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking to hire coaches for girls basketball.

If interested, contact Wy’east Athletic Director Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or HRMS Athletic Director Kyle Turner at kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us.



HRV upcoming games

The HRV boys basketball team is scheduled to play at home this Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. versus Stevenson. The boys head into this game 4-6 on the season.

The HRV girls are currently 6-3 on the season and will play five straight road games before coming back home on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The girls will begin their five-game road tour with the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament in Astoria this Thursday, Dec. 28.

HRV wrestling will separate this week, as the girls will travel to Hanford on Friday, Dec. 29 for the Hanford Tournament. The boys will head to Albany for the Northwest Duals Tournament.

Horizon upcoming games

The Horizon boys basketball team heads into its matchup versus Joseph on Saturday, Dec. 30 with a 4-3 overall record. Start time at 4:30 p.m.

The Horizon girls basketball team will be back at home on Saturday, Dec. 30 versus Joseph. Start time at 2:30 p.m.