United Way invites applications for 2018-19

The United Way of the Columbia Gorge is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 allocations period. Each year, the Allocations Committee, a group of volunteers and community members representing the entire Gorge, review applications from local human service non-profits to ensure that the money raised by the United Way will have the greatest impact in the community.

Organizations interested in submitting an application for this funding cycle or interested in learning more about the United Way process should contact Executive Director Jarrod Holmes at Unitedway@gorge.net or 541-386-6100.