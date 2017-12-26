0

Winter Traveler

A hawk glides over Catherine Creek trail west of Lyle, Wash., near the Columbia River overlook point on a cool December weekend.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
By Patrick Mulvihill

As of Tuesday, December 26, 2017

A hawk glides over Catherine Creek trail west of Lyle, Wash., near the Columbia River overlook point on a cool December weekend. The raptor circled over a photographer, glaring down with a seemingly critical expression before catching a breeze and flying off. The Hood River News invites readers to submit photos for Freeze Frames; send to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com. Specifications: jpeg. files, size 1-2 MB. Include a brief description.

