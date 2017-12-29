Death Notices for Dec. 30 edition: Robert Windsor, Carl Eddy Jr., Vernon Melzer, Jeffrey Miller, Joseph Irby V, and William Budworth

Robert Windsor

Robert Windsor, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 21, 2017, at a local care facility. A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Carl Eddy Jr.

Carl Kenneth Eddy Jr. passed away on Dec. 21, 2017, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Carl was born on July 12, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Vernon Melzer

Vernon Carl Melzer, age 95, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away at home on Dec. 23, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Jeffrey Miller

Jeffrey “Mike” Miller of Hermiston, Ore., passed away on Dec. 24, 2017. Jeffrey was born on Jan. 5, 1957, and was 60 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Joseph Irby V

Joseph K. Irby V passed away on Dec. 26, 2017, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family. Joseph was born on Sept. 23, 1955, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

William Budworth

William D. “Bud” Budworth passed away on Dec. 26, 2017, at his home in Hood River, Ore. William was born on Oct. 6, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.