Service Announcement for Dec. 30 edition: William Ferres

William Ferres
William Howard Ferres, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 21, 2017, at a local hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
