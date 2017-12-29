0

Service Announcement for Dec. 30 edition: William Ferres

As of Friday, December 29, 2017

William Ferres

William Howard Ferres, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 21, 2017, at a local hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

﻿

