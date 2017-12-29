CASA seeks community support

Thanks to the generosity of the Gorge community, this past year, almost three-quarters of children in foster care in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties had a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer on their side, looking out for their best interests, stated a CASA press release.

In 2018, the community is invited to help ensure that more abused and neglected children have a voice of a CASA volunteer by supporting Columbia Gorge CASA in two ways:

• Become a CASA volunteer. Winter volunteer training begins in January and there are only four spaces left. Call 541-386-3468 to find out more and to schedule an interview.

• Can’t be a volunteer? Donate so others can. CASA’s 2017 annual appeal is going on now. “Generous CASA supporters have stepped up and offered CASA’s biggest challenge match yet,” continued the press release. “All donations received through Jan. 15 will be doubled, up to $9,000.”

For more information about volunteering or donating, isit the CASA website at www.gorgecasa.org.