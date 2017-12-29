HR Police serve meal for stranded bus riders on Christmas

Dozens of stranded travelers got a surprise Dec. 25 when police dished them up a holiday meal cooked by a local chef.

On Christmas Day, a Greyhound bus carrying about 40 passengers of various ages, including children and seniors, got stuck in Hood River after both of the vehicle’s rear tire snow chains broke down, according to a social media post by Hood River Police Department.

Conditions were slick and icy through the Gorge that evening, with chains recommended on stretches of Interstate 84.

The bus was bound for Boise, Idaho. Officer Erin Mason got in touch with Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and made arrangements with Mark Derasta, executive chef, to provide meals to the stranded passengers (Best Western operates Riverside restaurant and Cebu Lounge).

The Marina Shell gas station also pitched in with donated water for the passengers.

Braving around-freezing temperatures, Mason and Sgt. Sal Rivera served the passengers in a buffet style line from the trunk of their police vehicles from Second Street downtown. Recipients got a ham dinner.

The police department thanked businesses that helped officers lift the stuck visitors’ spirits.

“We would like to thank the Best Western and Marina Shell for being great community partners and for helping the stranded passengers during this unfortunate situation,” police department staff said in a Dec. 26 Facebook post.