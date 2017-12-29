HR Soil and Water Conservation District native plant sale now on

Did you lose trees to winter storms or bark beetle damage? Want to add color to your garden in the grey winter months?

The Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is taking orders now through March 23 for its annual native tree and shrub sale. Native plants are adapted to the unique climate and soils of the Hood River valley, said a press release; they require less water, fertilizer, and other inputs to maintain, so your garden can thrive with less effort and money while enhancing wildlife habitat, soil stabilization and water conservation.

“We offer a variety of native conifers and deciduous trees and shrubs,” said the press release. “These bare-root seedlings are 1-2 years old and will be ready for pick up on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7, 2018. The orders will be filled in the order in which they were received, so get your requests in soon to ensure availability!”

Visit the SWCD website at hoodriverswcd.org to download an order form, stop by the office in Hood River, or call 541-386-4588 for more information.