Sports briefs for Dec. 30

Coaches needed at middle schools

Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking to hire coaches for girls basketball.

If interested, contact Wy’east Athletic Director Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or HRMS Athletic Director Kyle Turner at kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us.



HRV upcoming games

The HRV boys basketball team is scheduled to play at home next Wednesday, Jan. 3 versus St. Helens.

The HRV girls will not have another home basketball game until Tuesday, Jan. 16 against Liberty. Next week, the girls will be on the road at St. Helens on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The HRV boys wrestling team will be on the road from Jan. 5-6 competing in the Cleveland Tournament. The girls on Jan. 5-6 will travel to Kelso for the Kelso Tournament.

Horizon upcoming games

The Horizon boys basketball team will be home on Wednesday, Jan. 3 versus Klickitat/Glenwood.

The Horizon girls basketball team plays on the road in its next two games before playing Dufur at home on Saturday, Jan. 6.