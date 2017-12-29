What we are looking forward to in 2018

A few things we’re looking forward to in 2018:

•The return of the Waterfront Park playground (now under repair) and Children’s Park, soon to be torn out and rebuilt in time for summer.

•Gorge Sense of Place series resumes Jan. 10 with a panel discussion on the Hanford nuclear site, followed in later weeks by talks by Capt. Tom Cramblett on Columbia River sternwheelers, and author-photographer Peter Marbach on the Columbia River treaty.

•Hood River Music Month is returning in March, five full weekends of music, as well as midweek events.

Once again, the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce is inviting Gorge-area nonprofits, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, wineries, cideries and saloons to participate in the festivities.

Any Hood River/ Columbia Gorge venue, nonprofit or educational institution is invited to join Hood River Music Month at no fee. Organizations need to post their event details by Feb. 1, at business.hoodriver .org/events/public-submission to be included in marketing materials. Venues with questions should contact the chamber at 541-386-2000, info@hoodriver.org.

•Climb for Clean Air, from American Lung Association, a fully supported Mt. Hood climb, June 4-5, 6-7 (climbforcleanair.com).

•

Coming in our Jan. 3 edition: A few things Hood River News staff members are looking forward to.