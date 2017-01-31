Another Voice: Morrison Park rezone violates city law

Morrison Park, an existing city park zoned as Open Space, is an undeveloped jewel right in the middle of town that sits just north of Wasco and 20th streets. It is over five acres of undeveloped oak and pine woodland, a haven for wildlife, birds, and deer that use it as a corridor to get to the river under the freeway. It is also a peaceful retreat for local neighbors who use it to enjoy a touch of nature in town.

The city wants to rezone this park to allow construction of low-income housing on the acreage. This would serve to further isolate lower-income residents into a small area, and would cost the public an irreplaceable asset worth millions. These are serious problems, but there is a more basic problem yet: Such a rezone would quite simply violate the city’s own laws.

The proposal is required to comply with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which has the force of law. The plan could not be more clear. In mandatory language, Goal 8 of the plan states that “[e]xisting park sites will be protected from incompatible uses.” That’s it: no exceptions, no compromises, no squishy language, just the mandatory term “will.”



If any elaboration is needed, here’s some additional assistance, also from the Comprehensive Plan (Goal 5): “Lands zoned as Open Space will be preserved as open space.” Or consider this definitional prompt, from the plan’s newly revised Housing section, Goal 10: “Lands in public . . . ownership are considered unavailable for residential development. This includes lands in . . . City ownership. . .”

There are excellent reasons why our citizens, who developed this Comprehensive Plan, were so protective of our natural open spaces. There will always be increasing population pressure for more housing, but once natural woodland and habitat is covered by pavement and structures, we will never get it back. The Comprehensive Plan wisely does not allow for loss of parks by slow erosion, and entirely removed parks from the housing marketplace.



The close-to-nature quality of life we enjoy in our small town is both precious and easily lost, especially in the rapidly developing heart of town. Hopefully, our neighbors who live in the outskirts of Hood River, close to open woodlands, trails and orchards, will also appreciate that inner-city greenspace is important to the civic health of Hood River as a whole.



This was part of the general bargain struck by Oregon’s land-use planning laws: City dwellers must accept denser development to help save farm and forest lands, but they will be assured parks and natural green areas to make those dense cities healthier places to live.

Come to a hearing at City Hall before the Planning Commission, currently scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m., and ask that the city keep Morrison Park intact, as our laws require. The city can and should find healthier options for integrating low-income housing into new neighborhoods now being planned for development in the west side of town.



For more information, photos of the park, and links to source documents, please visit our website at www.HoodRiverParks.com.

Susan Crowley is a downtown Hood River city resident; has served as a former attorney, mediator, and chair of the city Planning Commission; and is a member of the Oregon State Bar.