Entertainment Update for Feb. 1

Ted Horwitz at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., it’s Ted Horwitz — keyboard/guitar/vocals — performing at the White Buffalo. Horwitz plays an eclectic mix of tunes and will be joined by fellow musician friends. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

February is . . . Hood River Music Month!

Upcoming shows for Hood River Music Month include:

Tuesday, Feb. 7 — Springhouse Back Room Tuesdays Return. Tony Smiley with Tracy Klas.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 — Far Out West at Springhouse Cellar.

Sunday, Feb. 19 — Shook Twins at River City Saloon (ticketed show).

Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Rain City Ramblers at Springhouse Cellar.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 — Wasco Bros at Springhouse Cellar.

Visit hoodriver.org/hood-river-music-month for details.

Nate Clendenen at Trillum

"Performing over the years with musicians of all genres, Nate Clendenen is steeped in influences all across the board: Rock, bluegrass, country, reggae, folk, blues. He's been a professional musician and songwriter since the age of 14, has toured in Australia, Brazil, and to all corners of the Continental United States.” Catch Clendenen on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m., at Trillium Cafe.

Trillium Cafe, 207 Oak St., Hood River; 541-308-0800.

Kickstand Book Club meets

The Hood River Library will partner with Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen to provide a once-monthly book club located at the cafe, meeting the second Saturday of each month at 4 p.m. at Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen, located at 1235 State Street in Hood River. The first discussion will be on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Grab a snack and settle in for a lively discussion about the book “Help for the Haunted” by John Searles. Books can be checked out or placed on hold at the library.

Tim Ellis Music Foundation benefit concert Feb. 15

Join Susan Ellis, Michael Allen Harrison, Aaron Meyer, Jean-Pierre Garau and other special guests for a Tim Ellis Music Foundation Benefit Concert on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., Portland.

The Tim Ellis Music Foundation was created by Tim's wife Susan, and will provide music education opportunities to the community.

One hundred percent of the ticket sales for this event will go directly to the Tim Ellis Music Foundation and they will be tax deductible.

For questions and info email info@aaron meyer.com.

Community Jam returns Feb. 11

Bring an acoustic instrument and a song to share for the Community Jam at the Columbia Center for the Arts on Feb. 11 from 3-5 p.m. in the theater. Help the center celebrate Music Month.

