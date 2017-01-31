Halfway through the season, HRV skiers own the Mt. Hood League

Another race and another win for the HRV ski team this weekend shows that the Eagles are clearly the team to beat in the Mt. Hood League.

HRV competed Saturday in sunny, warm, and windless conditions on the Middle Fork run at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort, clobbering their opponents in a giant slalom (GS) event. It was the team’s third win in as many competitions and with three races remaining in the regular season, the rest of the Mt. Hood League teams will have to make up quite a bit of ground if they want to catch the Eagles.

On Saturday, the boys posted a combined team time of 5 minutes, 20.98 seconds, and was well ahead of Sandy (5:36.34), Grant, (5:53.15), Cleveland (6:15), and The Dalles (did not finish).

The girls dispatched their opponents with similar gusto, running a combined time of 5:16.83 that was better than St. Mary’s Academy (5:36.56), Sandy (6:20.35), Cleveland (6:38.40) and The Dalles (7:08.68).

Nash Levy and Zack Colson were the most productive skiers for the HRV boys, both of whom scored in the first and second runs of the GS. Levy had the fastest time in the first run (53.50) for HRV and was the second scorer for the Eagles on the second run (53.42). Colson was the second score on the first run (54.78) and third on the second run (54.00). Carter Rigert rounded out the third spot on his first trip down the hill on Saturday (54.79), while Chris McElwee, overcoming a DNF in his first run, tore it up on his second run with a time of 50.49 — faster than any skier on the mountain that day.

Levy finished second overall individually with a combined time of 1:46.92, followed by Colson (fifth, 1:48.78), Rigert (sixth, 1:49.01), Mitchell Lamer (seventh, 1:50.77), and Oskar Anderson (10th, 1:52.49). Association teammate Colin Howe (White Salmon) finished 12th on his first run (57.72) but recorded a DNF on his second trip.

Josie Petersen had her best performance of the season for the girls team, recording the fastest times of any skier on both runs, dropping a blistering 50.64 on her first attempt and 51.70 on her second. Chloe Kurahara and Erin Sutherland also scored on both runs for HRV. Sutherland placed second, then third with times of 52.66 and 54.12, while Kurahara placed third, then second with times of 52.93 and 54.78.

Behind Petersen individually, who scored first overall with a combined time of 1:42.34, were Kurahara (third, 1:47.05) Sutherland (fourth, 1:47.44), Sarah Hall (sixth, 1:51.27), Paris Nunn (seventh, 1:52.16). Eva Jones placed sixth in her first run with a time of 55.27, but had a DNF in her second run. Association teammate Mattea Schwab (Horizon Christian) placed eighth with a combined time of 1:52.79.

In the individual season-long points standings, Howe leads the league with 200 and is followed by a tight HRV pack of Colson, Levy, McElwee, Lamer, and Anderson in the five, six, seven, eight, and 10 spots, respectively. Rigert is 18th in the standings.

For the girls, Petersen leads all Mt. Hood League skiers with 211 points, followed by Sutherland, Schwab, Kurahara, Hall, Nunn, Jones, and Reed Bauer in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, 12th, and 18th spots, respectively.

•

For their next race, the Eagles will head to Mt. Hood Ski Bowl for another GS competition on Saturday.