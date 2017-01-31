Kegler's Corner: Team No. 8 takes the Industrial second round

Team of the Week

(most pins over average/handicap series):

Quinton Cox: +184, 835

Court Barker: +156, 810

Stuart Kawachi: +142, 796

Bill Morrissey: +126, 777

Mary Boyle: +113, 713

3,931 total pins

Hallelujah! For the first time in weeks, we had a full slate of league action last week at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. And, judging by some mighty fine scores that were posted, it appears our bowlers were happy to be back rocking and socking those 3-pound, 6-ounce pins.

It took some really cool kegling to make the team of the week, led by Quinton Cox, who was blazing hot in the Industrial League, where he demonstrated real skill by rolling three straight scratch 200 games (which is really rewarding all by itself): a 234, 221 and 215 to amass a classy scratch 670 series. It was by far his best of the season. Quinton’s fine effort was a whopping 184 pins over his average — the top performance by a bowler in league action last week. Kinda has an Oscar ring to it, doesn’t it?

Young Court Barker also put up his best numbers of the season, notching a lofty scratch 738 series that was capped by a strike-filled 267 game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed (TNM) League. The effusive Mr. Barker was 156 pins over his average and his 267/738 were the highest scratch scores shot at the lanes last week. The kid’s got game!

Hood River’s incomparable man-about-town, Stuart Kawachi, looked like a kid again in the TNM, where his prodigious pin pounding produced a splendid scratch 685 series — his best of the season too! It’s nice to see the legendary Mr. Kawachi back in top form; Stu was 142 pins over his average.

Unlike our first three stars who have previously made the big five this season, our next two did it for the first time. Dakine’s main man, Bill Morrissey, went nuts in the TNM, tossing his first 600 set of the season: a nifty scratch 630 which included solid 227 and 226 games. Bill was a smooth-sailing 126 pins over his average. And finally, Mary Boyle also proved her mettle in the Lads and Lassies, topping her average by 113 sticks to anchor this squad of bodacious bowlers.

There were several honorable mentions also. Just missing the big time were Joella Dethman, lanky Matt Hodges and the ever-present Lynn Spellman. Joella was 110 pins over her average in the TNM; Matt fired a slick scratch 670 series in the Industrial, which was 103 pins over his average; and Lynn tallied a neat scratch 681 set in the Colts and Fillies, which was 102 pins over his average.

In team action, the notorious and so far unnamed team No. 8 won round two in the Industrial League. Congratulations to team No. 8 stalwarts Jim Block, JD Blackford, Neil Johnson, Daniel Wolf and Fred Bergren. Winning round two puts team No. 8 in as a top seed in the season-ending bracket tournament for the championship of the Industrial League. Perhaps, if they win the league, maybe then they will name their team!

And it was definitely nip and tuck in the County League as The Incredibowls won the first half by a smidgen of just a half a point over the hapless Mt. Adams Wishful Thinking trio. Congratulations to the triumphant victors: Rod Pratt, Ryan Pratt and Matt Stoneberg. It’s good to see everybody back rolling the rock!

League Reports

(high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial: Matt Hodges: 236 game and 670 series; Quinton Cox: 670 series; Mark Chabotte: 257 game and 656 series.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers: Bernie Keys: 200 game and 546 series; Nancy Asai: 201 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Court Barker: 267, 246 games and 738 series; Patrick Olson: 249, 235 games and 688 series; Stuart Kawachi: 244 game and 685 series; Levi Phelps: 241 game and 663 series; Bryan Mason: 237 game and 657 series; Ciena Brittle: 223, 201 games and 581 series; Rick Nishimoto: 258 game; Mark Chabotte: 248 game; Matt Webber: 242 game; Mary Finley: 223 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies: Lynn Spellman: 256, 222, 203 games and 681 series; Sue Spellman: 204 game and 526 series; Len Hickman: 224 game; Mick Sherrell: 223, 212 games; John Miller: 205 game; Ron Baumsteiger: 204 game; Dave Baumsteiger: 204 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal: Jeff Miller; 247 game and 690 series; Roger Montavon: 257, 247 games and 676 series; Josh Worth: 666 series; Bernie Keys: 203, 202 games and 542 series; George Buck: 243 game; Michael Allen: 240 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies: Len Allen: 210 game and 531 series; Sue Spellman: 185 game and 502 series.

Thursday County: Cy Cannon: 222 game and 555 series; Ellen Davis: 502 series; Deanna Lainhart: 200 game.