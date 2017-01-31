Sheriff Log: Jan. 22 to 28

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 26 — Willow Road — Female arrested for attempted domestic assault IV and criminal mischief II. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 22 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed for creating a traffic hazard.

Jan. 23 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported to have taken place Jan. 21. A male suspect was identified, and he was issued a citation on Jan. 25 for misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Jan. 24 — Davis Drive, 3600 block — Hit and run reported. Sometime during the day, the victim’s vehicle received damage to the right rear bedside. The offender failed to leave a note or attempt contact.

Jan. 24 — Davis Drive, 3400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

Jan. 25 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — A school district employee driving a district truck slid into and caused damage to an illegally parked vehicle.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 25 — Barrett Drive, 4200 block — Male arrested for a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 28 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft from a building reported. The items were returned.

Other:

Jan. 22 —Highway 35, 14000 block — Deputy made aware of an incident involving a collision between a skier and a snowboarder which occurred on Jan. 16.

Jan. 23 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy took report of a damaged guardrail.

Jan. 28 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Search and rescue conducted.

Jan. 28 — Hood River — Deputies located an illegal dump site.

