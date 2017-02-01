Snow days extend school year to June 16

Hood River County School District and Hood River Education Association, the certified employees’ union, agreed Wednesday on changes to the 2016-17 school calendar as a result of the many hours of instructional time lost due to weather in January.

According to Supt. Dan Goldman, the following provisions “will allow students to recoup eight-days of instructional time while ending the school-year at a reasonable date.”

As of now, the last student instructional day will be Friday, June 16.

• Feb. 27 will be a student instructional day (changed from a secondary conference compensation day and an elementary work day).

• April 10 will be a student instructional day (changed from a secondary work day/in-service day and an elementary conference compensation day).

• Licensed employees will not be required to report for the two work days following June 16, as long as all requirements of the employee end-of-year check-out processes are met.

• The last late start Monday is Feb.27. Beginning in March, all Monday-morning late start times will be cancelled and changed to instructional time.

Goldman added, “While no solution is absolutely perfect for every party involved, we believe that under the circumstances we were able to move forward with students’ best interest at heart.”