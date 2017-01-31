TD youth shelter gets key staffing grant

A $25,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) is expected to provide a major boost for a local shelter geared to protect young people in the Gorge dealing with troubled home lives.

The Youth Empowerment Shelter (YES), at 514 E. Ninth Street in The Dalles, serves young people between the ages of 10 and 17. Its directors say the grant will fund a critical staffing position for a full year.

“This grant is really big for us,” said Livia Christensen, chair of the YES Board of Directors.



OCF’s grant is designed to help the shelter add staff and increase the shelter and program hours to 24/7 for homeless youth in Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, and Sherman counties. Specifically, YES organizers said the OCF grant will fund a personal adviser for young people staying at the shelter, to help them work out what is referred to as an “individual service plan.”

“Staffing is our really big expense,” added Linda Casady, board secretary and co-founder of YES with her husband, Gary Casady, who serves as executive director.

Mark Thomas, a member of the OCF’s Central Oregon Leadership Council, visited the shelter on Monday and formally awarded the grant. He said the organization is proud to be able to support YES.

“This is really vital work in our community,” said Thomas, who also serves as director of mission integration at Providence Memorial Hospital in Hood River. “It’s exciting for me to get to play this part and give $25,000 to YES.”

The shelter can house up to 10 young people, and provides living space and three meals a day for those staying there. YES also provides life-skills training, educational assistance, and even a “family restoration option.”

The formal mission of YES, according to the shelter’s brochure, is to “provide youth in crisis a place of physical and emotional safety while assisting them to build positive relationships and develop their individual potentials.”

“There was not anything for kids who were having troubles at home; no option to step out of it,” said Linda Casady. “We wanted to address that, and started looking at what could be done to provide a safe place for youth in crisis. This refuge provides one of the best options for children and youth who might become targets of trafficking and exploitation.”

Christensen said she appreciates the faith OCF was showing in what is still a very new program, as the YES facility first opened its doors just last August.

“Showing our track record is hard to do when you’re brand new,” Christensen said.

About three weeks ago, YES hired Sarah Cook to be the adviser for young people staying at the shelter. Cook, who grew up in southern Oregon, said she graduated from the University of Maine in 2014 with a master’s degree in English Literature, including a specialization in creative writing as well as women's, gender and sexuality studies.

“After graduation, my partner and I relocated to The Dalles because he has family here,” she explained, adding that she feels very fortunate to be in a position to help others.

“We're living in a time where taking care of our vulnerable populations is an urgent and communal responsibility,” Cook said. “It falls on all of us. I've had a lot of fortunate access to safe spaces throughout my life. If I can aid in fostering a safe space for others, even to a small degree — I can't imagine a better use of my time.”

Cook said she is getting to know the individuals who come to the shelter, and that is a key factor in being able to assist them. “So much of the ‘orientation’ in this job involves simply getting to know the youth and earning their trust,” Cook explained.

“There's no blanket method for interacting with and advising them all; they are each so diverse in terms of their skills, their interests, and their needs ... my job, so far, feels like an amalgamation of teacher and big sister.”

YES organizers said there is a serious need in the region to help young people in the 10-17 age group.

“What was lacking in the community was that there were no youth centers,” said Jensie Bryan, YES program director. “We started out with family reunifications with runaways, mainly. We hoped we could bring peace and harmony, so they (young people) could stay with their families. That was not always possible, and a shelter became essential.”

Young people found the shelter through brochures the shelter distributed in local schools and around the community, as well as through the YES website.

“Three kids found us on our website; they were looking for youth shelters in The Dalles and showed up at our doorstep,” said Bryan.

“We are happy to be your partner in improving life in our community,” Thomas said. “Just the shelter — apart from the compassionate care you provide — has probably saved lives.”

YES can be reached at 541-705-4777.