‘We do not ban people for their faith’: City’s Inclusive City Resolution

This is the full text of the Inclusive City Resolution adopted Jan. 23 by Hood River City Council:

Whereas, our city residents are under direct threat from planned changes in immigration, environmental and civil rights policies, be it

Resolved that Hood River is an Inclusive City. We will not turn our back on the men and women from other countries who help make this city great, and who represent over one third of our population. We endorse Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820, the state law which forbids local jurisdictions from using their resources to enforce immigration law. Our police are busy keeping our residents safe from crime; they will not act as agents of or for federal immigration. We will continue to be a place of sanctuary and safety by nurturing a culture of trust between police, immigrants, and communities of color so all residents feel safe in their neighborhoods and, be it

Further Resolved, that we will never back down on women’s rights, either in health care, the workplace or any other areas, regardless of leaders who treat women as objects to be demeaned or assaulted. And just as important, we will ensure our young girls grow up with role models who show them they can be or do anything, and be it

Further Resolved, that there will be no withdrawal of LGBTQ rights in Hood River and to all the LGBTQ people all over the country who feel scared, know that Hood River will remain a welcoming city; and be it

Further Resolved, that we still believe in this nation’s founding principle of religious freedom. We do not ban people for their faith; and be it

Further Resolved, that climate change is real and human caused. In this city, science matters. And we will continue our work on making investments in clean power, public transit options, waste reduction and other efforts to protect and sustain future generations and the environmental and cultural resources of the National Scenic Area where we live; and be it

Further Resolved, that we condemn all hate crimes and hate speech. The values that we hold in our city are inclusive of all people. We will fight discrimination and recklessness in all its forms. We are committed to moving forward together to maintain our city’s integrity and forward progress on issues that we collectively value.