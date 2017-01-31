Yesteryears: High winds in Parkdale hits Fischer’s store in 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

The fourth annual community institute held in the Pine Grove district was pronounced by all a success. Each and every session was well attended and the Pine Grove community is to be congratulated upon the spirit shown. The institute is self-supporting, the freewill offering of Saturday having been sufficient to meet expenses. The extension service of the state university and of the Agricultural college contributed much to the success of the program.

VERBATIM: Garden Club To Be Organized Here A local garden club was organized last night as a result of a general interest shown in the attendance at Library Hall at the meeting held by the Women’s Club. Speakers of the evening were Mrs. Ada Henderson Turner, who has but recently returned from an extended tour of Europe, where she made an especial study of gardens, Mrs. F.E. Smith and Mrs. Arthur Emmons, past and present presidents, respectively, of the Portland Garden Club. Mrs. Turner told of the work of clubs in Great Britain, with their frequent shows, etc., and the others of the formation and work of the Portland club, after which the local club will perhaps be modeled. The last speaker was R.J. Clary, business manager of Better Flowers magazine, published in Portland, who told of the cooperation his magazine is giving to amateur gardeners and to garden clubs of the northwest. Officers elected by the club were Mrs. J.W. Sifton, president; R.B. Bennett, vice president; Mrs. E. Bennett, secretary; and Mrs. West, treasurer. Committees and the date of the next meeting will be announced at a later date. — Hood River News, February 4, 1927

1927 — 90 years ago

Leslie Butler, chairman of the board of directors of the Oregon-Washington Bridge Company, this week issued the following statement: “During 1926, 22,114 pedestrians, 3,920 head of livestock, 67,432 automobiles, 67 buses, 178 motorcycles, 12,113 trucks and 304 horse-drawn vehicles crossed the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge. The total tolls collected aggregated $73,976.40, as compared with $68,673 during 1925, or a gain of 7 and three-fourths percent. During the coming year, it is planned to improve the bridge by adding steel traffic threads on the main portion so as to improve the smoothness of the roadway, and reduce noise and impact to a minimum.”

1937 — 80 years ago

The Jaymar company, lumbermill operators, will, if present plans mature, in the near future be owners of a ferry boat, on which they will carry logging trucks and their loads across the Columbia River between the Oregon and Washington shores. According to Nels Nelson, superintendent, negotiations for the purchase of a ferryboat, with three-truck capacity, are near completion, and he expects that, by the time Jaymar mills are again in operation within the next few weeks, the ferryboat will be here. The plans call for construction of a small house on the boat as living quarters for the operator.

1947 — 70 years ago

Recently a banker of New Zealand wrote a letter conveying his appreciation of the fine work of Nisei soldiers in the Pacific area in World War II. The envelope bore the following address: “Rev. W. Sherman Burgoyne, United States of America (probably near Pacific Coast).” That was all, but it did not floor the U.S. Post Office officials, for a few days ago, the letter arrived at Hood River Post Office, and was delivered to Sherman Burgoyne, on State Street.

1957 — 60 years ago

Pine Grove residents will vote on a $30,000 bond issue for construction of a fire protection district between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Grange hall. Members of the fire district board have explained that the new station is needed to house a third piece of equipment, which could result in a re-rating for fire insurance purposes and a possible reduction in rates. Present facilities, which are rented, will accommodate only the two fire trucks. The proposed station would be a one story concrete building with area to house four vehicles, a meeting room, small office and bachelor quarters.

1967 — 50 years ago

Winds sweeping through Parkdale Sunday sucked the second-floor wall at Fischer’s Grocery, scattering rubble across the community’s main street. Estimates placed the velocity of the wind gusts up to 100 miles an hour in a storm that centered almost entirely in the upper part of the Hood River Valley. Fischer’s store was hardest hit, but there were other reports of scattered siding and fallen signs and trees throughout the district. Sheriff R.L. Gillmouthe said the front of Fischer’s grocery, located in the middle of the community, fell about 2:30 or 3 p.m. One piece of siding sailed into a car, and sheets of metal roofing were scattered over town by high winds. A piece of concrete flew across the street, damaging an awning in front of the Parkdale Drug Store.

1977 — 40 years ago

A 44-day county public works employee strike came to an end Tuesday and some 35 county workers were back on the job Wednesday morning. Local union 2503 signed a county proposal Tuesday for a three-year contract with an 8.25 percent salary increase in the first year. Last Wednesday, the county and the union met in an eight-hour negotiating session and since that time both sides have been working out details. Both county negotiator Don Hull and union representative Sam Gillispie thought last week’s session was the most productive to date in negotiations that began in July.

1987 — 30 years ago

What could be more exciting than trying a new sport for the first time on a beautiful winter day, your feet out of control — perhaps getting a mouthful of powder snow in the bargain? How about sharing that experience with, oh, say 50 of your closest friends and classmates? That was the scenario Friday, Jan. 30, when 51 Cascade Locks Elementary School students “hit the slopes.” Invited by Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area to visit the resort and try skiing, the Cascade Locks students took up the challenge. Hood River County School District supplied a bus for the trip. Mt. Hood Meadows provided snow, skis, instructors and a lunch designed to please hungry skiers.

1997 — 20 years ago

Security, aesthetics and traffic were among the concerns raised by citizens and public officials last Wednesday at the first public presentation of the Mosier Twin Tunnels linear park west trailhead project. Representatives of the state parks and transportation departments and the U.S. Forest Service presented conceptual drawings on the project and took public comment Jan. 22. The project includes the construction of parking lots with about 50 total spaces, restrooms, an information building and day-use facilities on two recently closed quarries located near the current gated entrance to the Historic Columbia River Highway east of Hood River.

2007 — 10 years ago

Port of Hood River offices will get a brand-new look under one of several contracts approved by commissioners at the Jan. 23 meeting. That included awarding the bid to remodel the marina center into port offices. Work is expected to begin in February. Once the remodel is completed, the port will consolidate its offices and conference room there as well as lease space to one additional tenant.

One of Ron Rivers’ first acts as new chair of the Hood River County Commission was to host a visit by three Department of Interior officials to two possible Gorge casino sites. Prior to arriving in Hood River on Jan. 19, the federal trio with the department that oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs visited the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ reservation in Central Oregon. While there, they toured Ka-Nee-Ta, the existing resort and casino.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer