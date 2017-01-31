0

Youth baseball camp starting

As of Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Hood River Valley High School baseball team will be running an afterschool youth baseball camp every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:45-3:45 p.m. from Feb. 7-23 at the baseball/softball training facility. All kids grades K-5 are welcome to participate. The cost is $20 per camper. Camp goals are to have fun, learn the basic skills of baseball, and meet current HRV baseball coaches and players. For more details and/or to register for the camp, contact HRV Head Baseball Coach Erich Harjo at erich.harjo@hoodriver.k12.or.us.

In other youth baseball news, registration for the Hood River Valley Little League is now open for the 2017 season. Go to hrvll.bonzidev.com/home.php and click on “Online Registration.”

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)