Youth baseball camp starting

The Hood River Valley High School baseball team will be running an afterschool youth baseball camp every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:45-3:45 p.m. from Feb. 7-23 at the baseball/softball training facility. All kids grades K-5 are welcome to participate. The cost is $20 per camper. Camp goals are to have fun, learn the basic skills of baseball, and meet current HRV baseball coaches and players. For more details and/or to register for the camp, contact HRV Head Baseball Coach Erich Harjo at erich.harjo@hoodriver.k12.or.us.

In other youth baseball news, registration for the Hood River Valley Little League is now open for the 2017 season. Go to hrvll.bonzidev.com/home.php and click on “Online Registration.”