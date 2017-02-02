0

Weekend storm warning downgraded

As of Thursday, February 2, 2017

Forecasts are showing less severe weather on Saturday than previously expected, though a storm warning remains in effect.

Hood River County Emergency Management Office released the following information Thursday afternoon, based on National Weather Service reports:

The storm is forecasted to arrive later tonight, around midnight — 2-6 inches at low elevations through tomorrow. That’s a “little less snow than anticipated.”

The upper Hood River Valley and Government Camp are still expected to get 6-12 inches of snow. Sleet and freezing rain are forecasted through Saturday. Less ice accumulation than previously forecasted in Hood River County, hopefully less than a half inch.

East winds are also forecasted: 40-70 miles per hour at Corbett. The storm may be shorter in duration than originally forecasted — hopefully done by mid-day Saturday, with warming temps everywhere across the state. Portland area impacts have been reduced.

