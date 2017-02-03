The Ale List: Breweries roll out some new year barrels

Stave yourself for barrel and other releases from local breweries, with notes courtesy of the brewers:

Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom releases Bourbon Chaos, the third batch in their barrel aged beer series. A limited quantity of this special release Belgian Style Imperial Stout is available in the bottle at the Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom located in downtown Hood River and Double Mountain Taproom in SE Portland. Bourbon Chaos can be found throughout the Northwest in early February.

“Sometimes it’s best to put a beer to rest, forget about it for a year or so, and then bring it back to life. Well done, Father Time,” said Matt Swihart, Brewmaster.

A year and a half ago, Swihart and crew laid some Imperial Chaos Stout to rest, “entombed in an oaken sarcophagus within the friendly confines of our cellar.

“It emerges with a robe of velvet draped over its shoulders. Vanilla, caramel, and molasses lead, with fig and blackberry following in the shadows (11 percent ABV, 100 IBUs).”

Everybody’s Brewing has announced the release of its newest beer, Mountain Mama Pale Ale. Coming in at 5.6 percent ABV, and 55 IBUs, the hop profile led by Citra and Cascade, with CTZ used for bittering. The brewery plans to keep this beer available year round.

Since December, this beer has been brewed exclusively for Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort. However, due to overwhelming popularity and positive reviews, Everybody’s decided to release this beer for wider distribution, including their pub in White Salmon. “We tried a new blend of hops in this Pale, and the reception has been outstanding. It was an easy decision to make it available to a wider audience,” said owner/brewmaster Doug Ellenberger.

Head Brewer Adam McClure’s beer is named Mountain Mama in honor of co-founder of the brewery, Christine Ellenberger, who graduated from West Virginia University, where she was a white water rafting guide and kayaker. Her love of snowboarding and rivers brought her to the Northwest, and also inspired Doug to give her the nickname Mountain Mama. “She’s the heart and soul behind this brewery, and she deserves a beer named after her. We wanted the tap handle to represent what a strong and amazing woman she is,” said Doug Ellenberger.

“Short, dark and drinkable.” Full Sail’s Session dark is rocking those notes of roasty chocolate, but with a new twist.

“This new Session is Session Black with a cherry on top — actually, it’s more like a cherry cordial without the brandy,” said Full Sail Brewmaster Jim Kelter. “The aroma and flavor of cherry complements the smooth chocolate character of this dark lager. Brewed with pale, caramel, Munich and chocolate malts, this is an easy-drinking wintertime beer.”

— Kirby Neumann-Rea