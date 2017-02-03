Entertainment Update for Feb. 4

Freehugger plays Slopeswell

Expect bluegrass, rock, pop and free hugs, from Freehugger — Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7-10 p.m. at Slopeswell Cider. Sam Bauer, Andy Roof and Marge Gale jam on everything from U2 to Mary Gauthier in an effort to “spread the word about Music Month in the Hood.” Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. No. 102, Hood River, 541-436-4646.

Blues Cabaret returns Feb. 26

The Griffin House celebrates music month with Portland’s Blues Cabaret (Dave Fleschner, Billy Mixer and singer/songwriter Laura Berman) returning Sunday Feb. 26. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Critics say Blues Cabaret is “a unique production that blends the lyrical heart of a songwriter, the theatricality of Broadway and the hard-core truth of the Blues.”

3Speed at Stave & Stone

3Speed Trio is playing at Stave & Stone this Friday, Feb. 3, from 7-10 p.m. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Country Dance Feb. 11

The Mid Columbia Folklore Society hosts the Second Saturday Country Dance on Feb. 11, from 7-9 p.m.

The dance caller will be Sue Baker and the band will be Sugar Hill. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.